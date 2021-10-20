Anyone who owns a car with keyless ignition should be cautious.

After keyless automobiles were targeted by burglars, drivers have been warned about recent car thefts.

Last week, two car thefts occurred in Birkdale, Southport, prompting Merseyside Police to issue a warning to motorists about the safety of their vehicles.

Both autos had keyless ignition and had their fobs stolen.

This indicates that the thieves were able to scan for the fob’s signal and steal the automobiles.

“We are investigating the thefts of two automobiles that occurred overnight in Birkdale Thursday 14th to Friday 15th October,” Sefton Police said on Facebook. Both vehicles had keyless ignition and were taken without the fobs.

“This means that the burglars were able to take the automobiles by scanning for the signal from the fob.”

“In the event that trackers are linked to the vehicle, thieves frequently leave stolen cars parked a short distance away from the original spot.”

“If you see weird cars parked in car parks or other places where you don’t recognize the vehicle, it’s always worth reporting the vehicle to us in case it’s a stolen vehicle.”

“Theft/burglars have long targeted high-value and prestige autos. Criminals target cars as well as any valuables left inside, such as handbags, wallets, tools, and GPS systems.” People have also been given instructions on how to avoid their cars from being stolen in the future.

"Vehicle registration plates are also sometimes stolen," the post claimed. So, what can you do to lessen your chances of becoming a victim of auto theft? "Follow these rules." "Always lock your car when you leave it — Cars with unlocked doors are being identified and targeted in the region." Make it a practice to 'deadlock' the doors by clicking the lock on the fob TWICE." Once you've locked your car, take your keys out of sight. Keyless ignition keys should be stored in a tin away from doors and windows. Visitors may notice where keys are left, and sneak thefts are widespread at both the front and back of houses