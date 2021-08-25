Anyone planning on visiting Creamfields during the bank holiday weekend should be aware of the following warning.

This bank holiday weekend, thousands are expected to visit the Creamfields festival in Warrington.

Those traveling by train, however, should plan ahead, as there will be engineering work and altered timings throughout the festival weekend.

Throughout the event, Creamfields shuttle buses will travel between the Daresbury site and Warrington, Liverpool, and Manchester.

The four-day dance music festival, which is already completely sold out, begins tomorrow (Thursday) and runs through Sunday.

The event, which is sponsored by Cinch, will include slightly under 100 acts this year. French DJ David Guetta, electronic duo Chase & Status, and American DJ MK are among them.

The event was canceled last year due of the covid epidemic.

Northern’s regional director, Chris Jackson, said: “Creamfields is a terrific festival, and we’re happy that so many people choose to travel to and from the event using our trains.”

“This year, however, engineering work between Thursday and Sunday means buses will replace trains between Liverpool and Manchester (via Warrington Central), resulting in lengthier journeys and less capacity.

“This weekend, our services to and from Warrington Bank Quay are also suspended, however other operators’ trains will run.

“Those wishing to use the railway should check the temporary timetables before setting out and allow extra time for travels to and from Warrington,” says the spokesperson.

Visit Northern’s website for more information about their schedules. Visit creamfields.com for additional information about the Creamfields shuttle buses.

