Antonio Conte has been forced to make an unexpected Spurs training change ahead of their match against Liverpool.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has revealed that mannequins were used in training to prepare for their match against Liverpool.

On Sunday, the Reds return to Premier League action when they travel to London to face Spurs.

Tottenham’s encounter on Sunday will be their first since December 5, after their last three matches were postponed owing to Covid-19 cases among the players and first-team personnel.

In recent days, Liverpool’s cases have been confirmed, with Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, and Curtis Jones missing the win over Newcastle due to adverse test findings.

Conte has spoken out about how he has had to improvise during training sessions due to a lack of players in recent weeks, including the use of mannequins.

“We didn’t have a training session for three days and then we had a training session with only 10, 12 players, also because there was Covid with the U23 players,” Conte told football.london.

“I have a squad without two or three players for the next two or three days.” Now we’re in full training mode, but dealing with this circumstance and preparing the guys hasn’t been easy.

“Having 12 players is quite challenging. To try something tactically, you normally need 20 men to play a formation, which is not easy to do.

“I had to stop because you have to train with mannequins.” It’s not an easy task. “They’re not the same.” Conte went on to describe how bad the situation at Spurs was, but that it had improved substantially in recent days.

“Today another guy [returned to training], although two players were back at the start of the week,” Conte remarked.

“Right now, we only have two players who are unable to participate, and they are optimistic, but we want to resolve the matter completely in two or three days and have the entire squad ready.”

“Right now, the scenario is favorable for us because we have 50% of the squad with Covid, as well as the entire staff.” We’re now on our way out of this predicament.

“We must pay close attention and maintain our good behavior, as well as our safety.”

