Antique shop modeled after Aladdin’s cave, where you can uncover your own treasure at a discount.

Due to the strange things that have graced its shelves, an ordinary antiques shop has been compared to “Aladdin’s Cave.”

The Antique Man in Southport has been in business for almost 50 years and has a clientele that “spreads around the globe.”

Owner John Nolan first opened his shop in Hamilton Square, Birkenhead, in the mid 1960s, after trading for several years in Chester.

He had stores in both Liverpool and Manchester by 1970.

His hidden gem shop now sells everything from whole 20- and 40-foot containers crammed with collectibles and vintage objects to oil paintings and old-fashioned ornamel.