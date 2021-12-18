Anthony Hutton, the winner of Big Brother 16 years ago, is unrecognizable.

Anthony Hutton became famous after winning the sixth season of Big Brother.

When the show’s conclusion aired on Channel 4 in 2005, the cheeky Geordie was crowned the victorious housemate.

Anthony entered the Big Brother house at the age of 23 and enjoyed a brief period of fame after the show concluded.

He followed up his participation on the show by releasing a 70s disco-inspired exercise DVD and playing at a variety of nightclubs and venues across the country.

The Newcastle-born lad, now 39, went from being a trainee barber living with his parents to a national superstar with millions in the bank in an instant.

Anthony previously told Chronicle Live about the tornado that swept through his life: “When I initially came off the program, my life just altered, it was just turned upside down.”

“As a lad from County Durham who lived at home, I went into the Big Brother house and came out with everyone on the street knowing my name.”

“Agents phoned me the day I left the program, and a few days later I was offered £200,000 to do a photo shoot with OK magazine.”

“It was insane from the start.”

Anthony now lives a completely different life as a loving father who owns his own barbershop.

Mr Hutton’s Barbers and Bar in Darlington, North Yorkshire, is his business.

According to OK!, the former reality TV star also runs his own hairdressing academy where he provides instruction to aspiring barbers, which he has been doing online during the pandemic.

Anthony married Sophie Crosby, his long-term solicitor girlfriend, in 2019.

In October, the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary, and Cruz, their newborn son, was born in August of this year.