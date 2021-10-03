Anthony Gordon has just demonstrated that he will not face the same fate as three former Everton players at Manchester United.

Old Trafford can either be a womb or a graveyard for a young footballer’s career.

In the Premier League era, the 3,000 Everton fans squeezed into the south-east corner of Manchester United’s intimidating stadium have seen plenty of both.

Francis Jeffers made his Everton debut in December 1997 as a 16-year-old substitute, and went on to score 20 goals for the first team, play for England, and win a big-money move to Arsenal.

Old Trafford served as a springboard for his burgeoning career.

It was a trapdoor for Jonathan O’Connor.

He was a bright young defender who made his Old Trafford debut in 1996, facing Ryan Giggs, and excelled.

But, because to injuries, he ended up playing more games for England representative teams – 24 – than he did for Everton, Sheffield United, and Blackpool combined.

Then there was Michael Branch, who made his Old Trafford debut in February 1996 and only started 16 more games for the Blues before embarking on a nomadic career with a number of clubs.

And Neil Moore, a centre-back who had a similar experience after making a promising Old Trafford debut in January 1994, but spent the majority of his football career in non-league.

Anthony Gordon made his complete Premier League debut in a Merseyside derby more than a year ago.

But his career is still in its early stages, and on Saturday lunchtime, the teenage winger made his maiden Premier League start under Rafael Benitez at Old Trafford.

He accomplished enough to suggest that Old Trafford could be a springboard for his early career rather than a death trap.

Of course, he still has a lot of work to do, but although Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend were the wide receivers who drew the attention at lunchtime, Gordon went unnoticed with an active and productive effort.

He carefully shielded his full-back, dribbled and laid the ball off at the proper times, and most significantly for a left winger, he got crosses into the box.

His selection from the start demonstrated the manager’s faith in him.

He was probably brought in primarily because Alex Iwobi was injured, but “The summary has come to an end.”