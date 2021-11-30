Ant and Dec give fans an update on the I’m A Celebrity return, stating that’more nasty weather’ is on the way.

Following Storm Arwen, Ant and Dec have provided an update on the resumption of I’m A Celebrity.

ITV announced on Monday that the flagship show would be canceled for the third night in a row as the production crew worked to repair substantial storm damage.

In a statement, the broadcaster said: “Get Me Out Of Here, I’m a Celebrity! will premiere a brand new show on ITV and ITV Hub tomorrow night (Tuesday, November 30).

“Ant & Dec will be back presenting live from the castle,” says a newcomer to Coronation Street, who has a famous sibling who is already in the show.

The next trial will be decided by a live public vote on Tuesday’s edition, with the results published at the end of the show.

Ant and Dec commended the team for bringing them back on the air during an appearance on This Morning.

Ant remarked: “They [ITV] could have easily stated that there has been too much damage to the production base and that we will not be able to return to the airwaves.

“However, they’ve worked nonstop, the staff has been incredible, and they’ve gotten us back in.”

Phillip enquired: “So, how are things going for everyone now? What’s the mood like now that they’re back in the castle and you’re back on TV tonight?” Ant remarked: “Well, I’m a little concerned because I believe more bad weather is on the way next week.

“But I believe it’s just a matter of the temps lowering and perhaps a dusting of snow or frost.

“Touch wood, I think we’ll be able to handle it.”

Despite the fact that the contestants were required to leave the castle while repairs were made, their coronavirus quarantine was maintained.

Last week, Richard Madeley had to leave the program when he was brought to the hospital as a precaution after he became ill, shattering the production’s Covid-secure bubble.

After a security breach at the castle earlier this week, an intruder was taken from the set, according to ITV.