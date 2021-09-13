Another incident at a busy intersection has left two people injured.

Last night, two cars collided at a major intersection.

At about 6 p.m. on Sunday September 12, Merseyside Police were called to the intersection of Portland Street and Cemetery Road in Southport after reports of a collision.

A Honda and a Hyundai collided, with both drivers, one in her 30s and the other in her 50s, receiving minor injuries.

The collision is one of numerous this year, and a local resident has dubbed the intersection a “death trap.”

A woman in her 80s was transported to the hospital after a car flipped onto its roof earlier this year.

“We were summoned to Portland Street, Southport at around 6pm to complaints of a collision involving a Honda and a Hyundai,” a police spokesperson told The Washington Newsday.

“At the intersection with Cemetery Road, the road was closed and reopened around 7.30 p.m. Only minor injuries were sustained, and both vehicles were recovered.”