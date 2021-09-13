Anger as massive mounds of rotting rubbish put near freeway bridge.

In Wirral, disgusting mountains of decomposing trash were deposited beneath a highway bridge.

At the former bridge maintenance yard under the M53, near the Junction One retail park in Bidston Moss, Wallasey, “nine enormous truck loads of rubbish” were thought to have been abandoned.

At least six separate piles of rubbish had been flytipped at the spot, according to photos taken at the scene over the weekend.

As retaliation for a debt, a gang dumped a man in his underwear on the street.

It appeared to be mostly decomposing domestic rubbish, with tyre traces left by automobiles still evident in the ground.

After the photos were circulated on social media, people were taken aback.

“I sincerely hope this is looked into,” one person stated. It’s revolting that people work so hard to safeguard our environment, but some slackers believe this is acceptable behavior! ”

“It is disgraceful and poses a threat to local wildlife, particularly water courses,” said another.

A third commented, “Who in their right mind believes this behavior is appropriate in this day and age, hope they are caught and dealt with.”

Wirral Council was contacted for a response.

