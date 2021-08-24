Andy Robertson’s role in persuading Ben Woodburn to join Liverpool on loan.

Ben Woodburn has admitted that he contacted Andy Robertson prior to joining Hearts on loan.

Woodburn’s transfer to the Scottish Premiership team was finalized yesterday, and he will play for Tynecastle Park for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.

After spending the last three seasons on loan, the 21-year-old will now prepare for his first taste of Scottish football, having previously played for Sheffield United, Oxford United, and Blackpool.

Given the contacts the Liverpool left-back had formed with current Hearts players such as Craig Gordon, Gary Mackay-Steven, and John Souttar while on international duty and from his time spent in Scotland as a player, Woodburn sought Robertson’s guidance before accepting this job.

“I’m pleased to be here and get the deal done,” the Liverpool youngster told Hearts TV. I’ve known Hearts were interested for a few weeks now, and now that I’m here, I can’t wait to get started.

“I was ecstatic when I learned of the interest. Andy Robertson was the person I spoke with. He mentioned a handful of the young men he knows. He stated that there is a decent group of lads here, and that I should have a wonderful time.

“Before I came up, I chatted with the manager, and he had a vision for me, and I agreed with him. It was an excellent combo.

“It just appears to be a huge club. I’m excited to perform in front of the crowd and experience the atmosphere. I’m excited to be here, and I aim to show them (the supporters) that I can be a valuable player for you.”

Hearts have made a solid start to the Premier League season and have bounced back nicely from their points-per-game relegation last season.

After three games, Robbie Neilson’s side is undefeated, and Woodburn is already looking forward to playing first-team minutes.

“With the games coming up, I think that (Edinburgh derby vs. Hibernian) is definitely one to watch (to look forward to). I’m aware of the rivalry, and it’s something I’d like to be a part of. He said, “I can’t wait.”