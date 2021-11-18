Andy Robertson’s injury has forced Kostas Tsimikas’ claim to be put to the test at Liverpool.

It would have been a scene that would have elicited shouts of despair from Liverpool fans just four months ago.

Andy Robertson sat on the Hampden Park ground with an expression of discomfort, annoyance, and a little rage with 11 minutes remaining of Scotland’s World Cup qualifying triumph over Denmark on Monday.

The Reds left-back was quickly replaced after suffering a hamstring injury.

When strolling around after the game as part of the lap of honour, Robertson showed no signs of pain.

While Liverpool believes the injury is not significant, they will not take any chances with the defender’s long-term fitness given the defender’s busy schedule between now and the New Year.

Any Liverpool supporter would be disappointed to see Robertson join the club’s already long injured list. Not at all.

The disappointment has been slightly mitigated by the performance of the man charged with the arduous task of displacing the guy whom Jurgen Klopp refers to as “the best left-back in the world.”

With Robertson expected to miss Saturday’s Premier League match against Arsenal, Kostas Tsimikas is set to make his fourth Premier League start since joining from Olympiakos in the summer.

The Greece international, like his colleague left-back, needed time to settle in and adjust at Liverpool, having to deal with the additional challenges of going to a strange country in the midst of a pandemic.

However, following a promising pre-season, Tsimikas appears to be a viable option on the left side of defense this season.

Given Robertson’s own struggles this season with an ankle injury and evident mental and physical exhaustion after a brutally rigorous year for club and country, Klopp has been keen to rotate the left-back position in any event.

Tsimikas, on the other hand, will have those supporters who believe he is deserving of a shot.

While Robertson has been inconsistent this season, Tsimikas has been consistently impressive, with Liverpool having yet to surrender a goal in his 546 minutes on the pitch, and his two assists tally matching that of his teammate.

Tsimikas has started twice in the Carabao Cup in addition to his Premier League appearances, thus the caliber of opponents must be considered.