Andy Robertson’s fitness status has been updated following his’struggling’ performance in Scotland’s triumph.

Andy Robertson was substituted during Scotland’s World Cup qualifying win over Moldova on Saturday, with manager Steve Clarke concerned about the defender’s current injury problem after seeing him’struggling.’

The Liverpool left-back injured his ankle ligament during pre-season against Athletic Bilbao in early August, and he missed the Premier League opener against Norwich as well as the triumph over Burnley.

Fortunately, Robertson did not require surgery and was able to play 86 minutes against Chelsea last week before being replaced by deputy Kostas Tsimikas.

The 27-year-comeback old’s with Scotland continued on Wednesday evening, as he played the complete 90 minutes in a 2-0 loss to Denmark.

However, with the Scots playing Moldova on Saturday in their fight to qualify for the Qatar World Cup next year, coach Clarke felt the need to ‘protect’ Robertson and substituted him with 16 minutes remaining.

The manager praised Billy Gilmour and Nathan Patterson, revealing that he would have taken the young Rangers defender off if he hadn’t been concerned about the Liverpool full-back, who grew tired as the game progressed as he continues to regain fitness following his temporary layoff.

“If I had six subs, I would have probably pulled Nathan off a little bit earlier as well, but Andy Robertson was suffering on the left, so I thought I’d protect him a little bit,” Clarke told Sky Sports.

“It’s merely a result of him (Robertson) being out with an injury. On Wednesday, he played the entire game, and the goal was always to pull him off tonight at some point.”

Following the planned substitution, Clarke will hope to have the defender available for Scotland’s next World Cup qualifier against Austria on Tuesday.

Liverpool fans will be hoping to see Robertson healthy for Sunday’s Premier League fixture against Leeds at Elland Road, before the Reds host AC Milan in their first Champions League group meeting of the season.