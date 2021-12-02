Andy Robertson spills the beans on Liverpool’s huge forward shift at the training field.

Andy Robertson has described the pre-season effort that transformed Liverpool into a world-record-breaking offensive force.

On Wednesday night, the Reds romped to their largest win at Goodison Park in nearly 40 years, defeating Everton 4-1 in the Premier League.

Liverpool became the first English Premier League club to score at least twice in 18 consecutive games, as well as the first to do it in 14 straight away games.

Jurgen Klopp’s team has now scored 43 goals in 14 league games, the most in any of Europe’s top leagues this season, and Robertson has revealed how the coaching staff identified a critical area for improvement over the summer.

“We focused on finishing off opportunities a lot more in pre-season – three v twos, two v ones,” added the left-back, who assisted on three goals at Goodison Park.

“During pre-season, most of the players go on vacation, but I suppose the coaches grow bored soon and start looking for ways to improve!”

That was one of them, I believe, closing off situations and counter-attacks and such. That was the focus of pre-season – along with a lot of running! – and you can see it now.

“May it go on for a long time.” I wish I could tell the fans that we will win every game and score four goals, but that will not be the case.

“Sometimes we’re going to have to win ugly, 1-0 or 2-1 or whatever it is, and we’re going to have to be as clinical when we just have one or two chances.”

“We are 14 games in, there is still a long way to go but we are still in the hunt, we are still pushing and it’s essential we stay in the hunting pack and things will start to open up,” Robertson said.

“We’re about to enter a busy phase, and we’ll need the entire squad to keep pushing in the right direction, if we can.”

