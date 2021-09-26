Andy Robertson issued a warning about Liverpool’s situation, saying, “This is merely the beginning.”

You’d be hard pressed to find a Reds supporter who wouldn’t believe you if you told them in the summer that Kostas Tsimikas would be one of the team’s best players by the time the October international break arrived.

Many would not have been shocked if the Greek left-back had moved on after being limited to only two Premier League substitute appearances last season and with continuous speculations linking him with a transfer away from Anfield.

They’ll have been pleasantly delighted by his start to the season, with the 25-year-old demonstrating he’s more than Andy Robertson’s Merseyside backup.

Tsimikas’ ascension has been quick, with only one complete season as Olympiacos’ first-choice goalkeeper previous to his move to Liverpool.

Euro 2004 winner Stelios Giannakopoulos, on the other hand, is not surprised to see him make an impact in the Premier League.

In an exclusive interview with The Washington Newsday, the former Bolton Wanderers winger stated, “I’m not surprised by Kostas’ start to the season.” “I knew Kostas was going to make it from the start because he has a large heart and a lot of determination.

“He works really hard, as seen by his work ethic. During the games, you can see it.

“The games are a reflection of the work you put in training week after week. Nothing happens until you try, and he tries a lot.

“He’s made incredible improvement. This is the primary reason for Liverpool’s interest in signing him.

“Obviously, they’ve been keeping an eye on him for quite some time. These huge clubs’ scouting systems are extremely vital, and they do not rely on luck.

“They sign players based on proof, and Kostas had all of the evidence.

“It’s as simple as that; he deserves what he deserves.”

Despite Tsimikas making his international debut the year before, Stelios served as Greece assistant manager for six months in 2019, but the two have yet to meet in person, with the 47-year-old departing the post prior to the left-international back’s recall.

