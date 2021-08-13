Andy Robertson, Curtis Jones, and every Liverpool player with a comeback date before Norwich City are all out.

On Saturday afternoon, Liverpool will face Norwich in the first match of the 2021/22 season.

The Reds’ current injury list is a pleasant sight for most fans after an injury-plagued campaign last season derailed their ambitions of regaining the Premier League championship.

Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip have all returned from long-term injuries that cut short their seasons, and manager Jurgen Klopp has plenty of alternatives for their first encounter at Carrow Road.

The most recent updates on Liverpool’s injury list can be seen here, along with detailed details on when they can expect to return.

The Liverpool left defender went out with an ankle injury towards the conclusion of the first half against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday afternoon, leaving fans holding their breath as they awaited further evaluation.

Although scans revealed that the damage was not severe enough to necessitate surgery, the Scotland international will miss the first few weeks of the season.

After a challenging debut season at Anfield with limited first-team opportunities, Kostas Tsimikas will have the chance to begin his Liverpool career in his absence.

“Scan suggests nothing major,” Robertson posted on Twitter earlier this week. “However, there is some ligament damage that will need to be repaired.”

“I’ll be working hard every day to be back to helping the squad as soon as possible.”

There is no timetable for a possible return to action, and if Tsimikas has a good start to the season, it’s unlikely Robertson will be rushed back because the team wants to avoid long-term harm.

Klopp stated following Liverpool’s final pre-season game against Osasuna on Monday night, “I think we were lucky with Andy, it could have been lot worse.”

“The footage didn’t look great, but we got lucky and it won’t be too long,” says the producer. I’m not sure what I’ll do before the international break [in early September], and I’m not sure what I’ll do after the international break.”

Curtis Jones, a Liverpool youngster, played only 30 minutes against Osasuna this week before being taken off as a precaution.

The 20-year-old required medical attention twice during the 3-1 win, with a collision forcing him off before halftime.

Fortunately, the issue isn’t serious. “The summary has come to an end.”