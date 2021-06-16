Andy Robertson, a Liverpool defender, sends a message ahead of Scotland’s Euro 2020 opener.

Andy Robertson’s and Scotland’s day has finally arrived.

Steve Clarke has led the Scots to their first major tournament since 1998, and Robertson will captain the team at Hampden Park.

David Marshall denied Aleksander Mitrovic a spot in the November qualification play-off, ensuring their place in the rescheduled competition. Robertson, 27, will be the first player to lead Scotland out since Colin Hendry in the 1998 World Cup in France. Scotland has only qualified for the finals twice before, and both times they have failed to progress past the group stage. Andy Roxburgh’s side was drawn alongside the Netherlands, Germany, and the Soviet Union in Euro ’92, but they only managed a third-place finish after defeating the Soviets 3-0.

Four years later, they came agonizingly close to being eliminated based on goals scored as the Netherlands narrowly avoided elimination. England and Scotland met in the second group stage match, with Alan Shearer and Paul Gascoigne assisting Terry Venables’ side to a 2-0 victory.

Gareth Southgate’s side and Croatia opened Euro 2020 Group D play with a 1-0 win, with Raheem Sterling scoring the only goal to make Southgate the first manager to lead the Three Lions to a European Championship win in their first game.

On Friday, the two rivals collide once more when Scotland travels to Wembley to face England in the hopes of dampening the celebrations following their victory on Sunday afternoon.

But first, the Czech Republic will face off against them in the group opener on Tuesday. It will also be the first time in 18 months that Scotland fans will be cheering in Glasgow.

For the 2 p.m. kick-off, Hampden Park will be filled to 25% (12,000) of its capacity, and Liverpool full-back Jordan Henderson has already given his teammates a boost in the build-up.

“We’ve only been back in Scotland for a few days, but you can already feel the excitement in Glasgow, and I’m sure it’s the same in every city and town. We hope this trend continues throughout the tournament. “Robertson stated. “It’s up..”

