Andy Lonergan explains the ‘whirlwind’ Everton transfer and Rafa Benitez discusses it.

Andy Lonergan has spoken out for the first time since joining Everton, revealing how the transfer affected a family camping trip.

Last week, Blues manager Rafa Benitez disclosed that the veteran goalkeeper had joined the club during his pre-Leeds United press conference.

Lonergan will serve as a backup to both Jordan Pickford and Asmir Begovic, the latter of whom moved to Goodison Park earlier this summer.

The Blues originally approached Lonergan after deciding to let Joao Virginia go on loan to Sporting CP in Portugal for the season.

The 37-year-old spent the 2019/20 season with Liverpool at Stanley Park, and he was on the bench for the Carabao Cup triumph over Huddersfield Town on Tuesday.

For the first time since joining the club, the former Preston North End midfielder has disclosed how the transaction was finalised within 48 hours of the initial contact.

“It [signing Everton]was a whirlwind for me,” he remarked. On Wednesday, I was in the Cotswolds with my family, doing something we’d never done before, and I had a missed call.

“I called [goalkeeper coach]Alan Kelly, and it was arranged within 24 hours – then I dashed back and signed on Friday.

“It’s a no-brainer if a club like this comes around, a big Premier League club. I have to make an impact because no one here [players]knows who I am.

“I want people to say things like, ‘He’s a fantastic goalkeeper.'”

“The first thing you look at [when joining a new club]is the goalkeeper coach and group of goalkeepers, and you want to add to it,” Lonergan continued.

“It’s fantastic to be working with people of that caliber. Asmir is one of the most wonderful persons I’ve ever met. I’ve only known him for six days, but he’s already proven to be a fantastic individual.

“Jordan is a proper good boy; we have fantastic workouts and good craic, but most importantly, we work hard.

"Doesn't Kells' CV speak for itself? He's a nice person who works hard, and you can talk to him about anything you want. And, most importantly, he's a fantastic person."