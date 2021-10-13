An increase of Covid-19 instances has been reported in many Merseyside regions.

Coronavirus infections have exploded across Merseyside, with new patterns developing.

At tonight’s meeting of the council’s Adult Social Care and Public Health Committee, rising infections in Wirral were examined, with new locations among the hardest hit in the borough.

East Wirral has seen significantly more cases than West Wirral during the most of the epidemic, with many surges in Birkenhead and Wallasey over the previous 18 months.

However, the most recent data paints a totally different image.

There were 1,196 cases in Wirral in the week leading up to October 7, a rate of 369 per 100,000.

That’s up from previous week’s rate of 256 per 100,000, when only 830 cases were reported.

According to the most recent statistics, Greasby, Frankby, and Irby (80), Heswall (77), and Hoylake and Meols (60) have the highest case counts in Wirral (73).

It’s quite unusual for the three worst-affected Wirral wards to all be in the west of the borough.

When you consider that Greasby, Franky, and Irby had only 38 instances last week, Heswall had 29, and Hoylake and Meols had 42, the figures are even more impressive.

Julie Webster, Wirral Council’s director of public health, spoke on the Covid-19 picture across the borough at tonight’s meeting, noting that youngsters made up a substantial percentage of Wirral’s cases.

Indeed, according to Ms Webster, 40 percent of the current viral infections on the Wirral are in the 10-19 age group.

The public health director also attempted to put the recent increase in Wirral cases in context, stating that transmission rates have lately increased across the country and that the national average infection rate is 357 per 100,000, just slightly lower than Wirral’s rate.

Ms Webster was able to provide some positive news, revealing that over 83 percent of Wirral’s eligible population has received one dose of the vaccination, with 78.7% receiving two doses.

She said that the booster program’s launch and efforts to vaccinate children aged 12 to 15 were also going well, with uptake among children in that age group above the national norm.

Despite the fact that there were many Covid-19 instances among youngsters, transmission, according to Ms Webster, was not widespread.