An implosion of a tower block generated a dust cloud over Liverpool.

Liverpool’s housing is always altering and adapting to the city’s changing needs.

These changes are frequently gradual, and they can nearly go unnoticed as they occur around us.

However, there are occasions when the clearing out of the old to create room for the new is abrupt, noticeable, and downright dramatic.

This was certainly the case in 2005, when the old Sheil Road flats were demolished to make way for new low-rise housing that would better serve the needs of the neighborhood.

The Linose Close tower block collapsed in a couple of seconds at 1.09 p.m. on Sunday, March 13, eliminating a piece of Liverpool architecture that had been around for decades.

Along with Kenley Close and Pendine Close, Linose Close was one of three tower blocks that made up the Sheil Road apartments.

Each of the tower blocks had 22 floors and dominated the skyline of this part of the city at the time.

With so many new developments and high rises in the city center, the height of these tower blocks no longer seems as striking.

The Sheil Road flats, however, were visible for miles around when they were completed in 1967, and they made an imposing presence on the city skyline.

The complex took three years to complete when it was completely approved in 1964, and each tower block comprised 172 homes.

But, just over 40 years later, they were demolished to make way for a new type of housing that would provide a higher quality of life for the flats’ tenants.

Between 2001 and 2005, all three skyscrapers were demolished.

As part of a documentary he was recording called A Short History of Tall Buildings, BBC presenter Alan Yentob clicked the destruction button.

The deafening detonation from one of Liverpool’s tallest tower blocks could be heard for kilometers surrounding the site, and the skyscraper collapsed in seconds.

Local neighbor Clare Anders told the BBC at the time, "It's incredible that they blew them up so rapidly, and it'll be strange not seeing them there anymore… however, the new houses."