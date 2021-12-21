An appeal has been issued for a missing 30-year-old man who was last seen near a train station.

A missing Wirral man is the subject of a police plea for information.

David Pegg has been reported missing from his home in Wirral, but he was last seen at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 17 on Reeds Lane, near Leasowe train station.

The 30-year-old is described as having a medium frame, short dark brown hair, and a beard, and standing 6ft 2in tall.

On his left arm, he has a tribal style tattoo and a circular tattoo.

Merseyside police stated in a statement: “We’re looking for a 30-year-old male who has gone missing from his Wirral home.

“He was last seen wearing a grey hooded jacket, black jogging trousers, and black sneakers when he was last spotted.

“He is a regular visitor to the Wirral.

“Anyone who has seen David or knows where he is is encouraged to contact MerPolCC on Twitter or phone 101. Sightings can also be reported using the following link: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/report-sighting-of-missing-person-form/.”