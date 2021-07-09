American Airlines Intends To Fly The Boeing 737 Max By The End Of The Year, Pending FAA Approval

American Airlines has stated that it intends to reintroduce the 737 Max to its fleet by the end of the year.

Resumption of flights on the dogged 737 Max would, of course, be contingent on federal authorities’ clearance of the Boeing aircraft, which has been grounded since two tragedies in late 2018 and early 2019 killed 346 people in Ethiopia and Indonesia.

The reason of both disasters was considered to be problems with a new flight control automation technology that caused pilots to lose control of the airplane.

Globally, 737 Max jets were grounded in March 2019.

According to Sarah Jantz, an airline spokeswoman, American will fly a single daily trip on the 737 Max between Miami and New York’s LaGuardia Airport from Dec. 29 to Jan. 4. Additionally, American stated that it will begin accepting reservations for the flights on Friday.

“We continue to communicate with the [Federal Aviation Administration] and Boeing regarding the certification process, and we will adjust our plans accordingly,” Jantz said in a statement.

Boeing has modified its software and systems in the aftermath of the grounding to prevent future 737 Max catastrophes. The FAA is presently evaluating the progress of those redesign changes and conducting test flights — but it is unknown when or if the aircraft will be approved for commercial service.

According to Reuters, the FAA will recertify the 737 Max only once its safety experts determine that the aircraft “complies with certification standards.”

However, FAA Administrator Steve Dickson just flew a 737 Max and declared himself “comfortable” with it.

The European Union’s top aviation regulator, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, determined earlier this week that the 737 Max jet aircraft will be safe to fly by the end of the year.