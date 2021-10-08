Amanda Holden has made a surprising career change.

Amanda Holden will appear in a special London plotline on Neighbours.

In the Australian serial, the presenter and actress, who turned 50 in February, will play Harlow Robinson’s Aunt Harriet, with scenes being shot across the capital over the next week.

Harlow, played by Jason Donovan’s daughter Jemma, will be reunited with her aunt in London to unravel a family mystery involving Harlow’s mother and Harriet’s late sister Prue, who will be played by Denise van Outen in 2019.

Stephen Webb’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ update has fans in a tizzy.

Amanda has appeared in TV shows such as Wild At Heart, Cutting It, and Thoroughly Modern Millie. She is a judge on Britain’s Got Talent and hosts Heart Breakfast.

“Like most people in the UK in the late 1980s/early 1990s, I grew up watching Neighbours every day of the week,” she remarked.

“While cursing Mrs Mangle and hoped that Mike and Jane would ultimately get together, I was glued to our TV for the wedding of Kylie and Jason (Scott and Charlene)!” Not to mention all of the other greats who have graced the stage over the years.

“To now have the chance to be a part of such a legendary Australian performance is simply incredible!” I’m looking forward to working with Jemma in London; this is a happy moment for everyone.” Jemma Donovan expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to film Neighbours in London, calling it a “great opportunity” to work in her hometown.

“The producers have been wanting to do this for a long time, so it’s really surreal to see it all come to life, much alone working alongside Amanda,” she remarked.

“I’m ecstatic to form this bond with our characters, to immerse myself in the plot, and to shoot all across London.” It’ll be a lot of fun, and I hope the spectators have as much fun as we do!” “Neighbours has a great legacy of filming in the UK, and we’re excited to have Amanda join us for our next journey,” said Neighbours executive producer Jason Herbison.

“We’ve given her a fantastic character, and we can’t wait to see how she interacts with Jemma.”

“The summary comes to an end.”