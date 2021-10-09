Although Mohamed Salah will be unconcerned about Cristiano Ronaldo’s choice, Gary Lineker is correct in his assessment of Liverpool’s forward.

Mohamed Salah is accustomed to winning accolades that are chosen by a public vote.

It doesn’t matter if he deserves to win or not; with Egypt’s might and a fervent Liverpool audience behind him, he’ll win more often than not.

He’ll almost certainly win Player of the Month or Goal of the Month if he’s nominated. After all, he won the FIFA Puskas Award in 2018 for a solo effort against Everton that many supporters didn’t think was his finest goal of the year, let alone when compared to the other candidates on the shortlist.

However, with Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to the Premier League, the tide has turned.

The Portuguese has been crowned Premier League Player of the Month for September, a choice that has many people scratching their heads.

‘Should’ve won this,’ says Gary Lineker, referring to Mohamed Salah’s claim following Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision.

Gary Lineker’s reaction to the news on Twitter was, “He’s been fantastic, but Mo Salah should’ve won this….comfortably,” and he wasn’t alone.

Ronaldo scored three goals in victories over Newcastle United and West Ham United in September before failing to score in a 1-0 loss to Aston Villa, leaving Manchester United in fourth place in the rankings.

Salah scored three goals in Liverpool’s victories over Leeds United and Crystal Palace, as well as a draw with Brentford, to complete the month on top of the table.

Now in second place after a 1-1 draw with Man City, you have to wonder whether the outcome would have been different if the Egyptian’s incredible assist and solo effort against the reigning champions had occurred earlier in the month.

Should Ronaldo’s victory as Player of the Month be that surprising, given that the award is selected by fan voting on the Premier League website along with an appraisal from a team of football experts?

Salah’s massive fan base has earned him individual honors in the past, some of which were not entirely merited, but his numbers pale in contrast to United’s number seven.

The 29-year-old has 15 million Twitter followers. Ronaldo has a net worth of $94.7 million. Salah has 14 million Facebook fans. The Portuguese have a total of 150m. And. “The summary has come to an end.”