Almost half of Liverpool’s young adults have yet to receive the Covid vaccine.

The predicted percentage of young adults in Liverpool who have not yet received any Covid vaccination is the third highest.

According to new research, Birmingham has the highest percentage of unjabbed 18 to 29-year-olds in England (51.5 percent).

Coventry comes in second with 49.8%, followed by Liverpool (46.7%), the London district of Islington (46.4%), and Nottingham (46.4%). (45.1 percent ).

“Please be vaccinated,” said Matt Ashton, Director of Public Health for Liverpool, today.

“Starting now could take up to 12 weeks to reap the full benefits of the immunizations, just in time for Christmas.”

According to statistics, one in every four young adults in the UK has yet to receive their first dose of Covid-19 vaccination.

According to the most recent data, 23.5 percent of 18 to 29-year-olds in Wales are unjabbed, compared to 29.2 percent in Northern Ireland, 25.6 percent in Scotland, and 27.7 percent in England.

According to estimates for vaccinations provided up to September 1, 2.76 million young adults have yet to receive their first shot.

This is only a smidgeon down than the predicted 2.81 million a week ago.

Since the end of June, the Covid-19 vaccine has been offered in the UK for adults as young as 18.

The figures were released by the four health organizations in the United Kingdom.

They believe that despite a slew of recent measures to encourage vaccination, such as public awareness campaigns and pop-up vaccination clinics, a sizable proportion of young adults are still hesitant to get the vaccine.

In England, there are 54 local authority areas where at least one-third of young adults have not received any vaccinations.

Manchester (43.5 percent), Leicester (41.8 percent), Sheffield (39.1 percent), and Leeds (39.1 percent) are among them (38.6 percent ).

Wales presently leads the other three UK nations in vaccine uptake among 16 to 17-year-olds, with 63.1 percent of those in this age range having gotten their first dose.

Scotland has 50.8 percent, whereas Northern Ireland has 39.9%.

In England, half of 16 and 17-year-olds had received their first dose.

