All 30 players linked with a Liverpool transfer, including Jude Bellingham and Raphinha.

The January transfer window is approaching, and Liverpool could have a busy month ahead of them.

The sole business done by the Reds throughout the summer was the £36 million transfer of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig.

However, manager Jurgen Klopp has already had to deal with a number of injuries this season, leaving his club depleted in a number of places.

While Liverpool may chose to strengthen crucial areas in order to address their injury problems, they have also been associated with long-term goals.

The following is a list of every player associated with Liverpool ahead of the January transfer window:– The German forward has been linked with a number of European giants this season, including Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, and Inter Milan, with Liverpool also said to be keen.

— For English midfielder Bellingham, the last few years have been historic, with his stock skyrocketing since his arrival to Dortmund. Bellingham has recently been linked with clubs around Europe, but The Washington Newsday understands that while Liverpool has long been a fan of Bellingham, any idea of a transfer is premature.

— Mbappe has been linked with a move to Liverpool for several years, and the 22-year-old is in the final year of his PSG contract this summer, but he is reportedly on the verge of joining Real Madrid for a large fee.

— Liverpool are thought to be interested in the Real Madrid attacker, with the Reds willing to offer €35 million (£30 million) as the Spaniard seeks a transfer away from the Bernabeu in order to restart his career.

— Another Real Madrid player looking to resurrect his career, Jovic has only scored twice in 38 games since joining from Eintracht Frankfurt for £50 million in 2019, and is now being linked with a move to Liverpool.

— Leicester’s 23-year-old winger has been linked with a move to Liverpool after an outstanding season with the Foxes last season, but he has since signed. “The summary has come to an end.”