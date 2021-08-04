All 16 and 17-year-olds will be offered jab by Covid

Children aged 16 and 17 could be vaccinated by the time school resumes in September in the United Kingdom.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation is poised to approve the vaccine for everyone above the age of 15, according to Nicola Sturgeon.

Boris Johnson is expected to accept the suggestion, according to the Mirror’s sources.

With the deployment beginning at the end of this month, over 1.5 million youngsters could be injected.

“I’m hoping, possibly expecting, updated advice from the JCVI literally in the next day or so,” Nicola Sturgeon said. I sincerely hope that this expectation proves to be correct.

“I am hoping, although this is the JCVI’s recommendation, that they will propose additional immunization of the 12 to 18-year-old age group,” says the author.

“However, I’m particularly hopeful that we’ll see some updated recommendations for 16 and 17-year-olds as a priority as a first part of this.

“We’re awaiting JCVI guidance. I certainly mean the Scottish Government when I say ‘we,’ but the UK, Welsh, and Northern Irish administrations are in the same boat.”

Ms Sturgeon stated that the four chief medical officers from across the United Kingdom had written to the JCVI, requesting that they reconsider vaccination advice for children and teenagers.

“With the JCVI apparently about to give the green light to vaccinating 16-year-olds, ministers need to ensure plans are in place to roll out this vital next stage of vaccination while ensuring parents have all the facts and information they need,” Labour’s Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth said.

Given that children are less likely to become unwell if they contract Covid-19, doctors were split on whether the dangers outweighed the benefits when it came to vaccination.

Although the JCVI has ruled out mass vaccination of healthy youngsters, young people aged 16 to 17 who have underlying health issues that put them at higher risk of serious Covid infection should have previously been administered a shot under current guidelines.

Children aged 12 to 15 with certain conditions which make them vulnerable to coronavirus can also access the vaccine, as can those aged 12 to 17 who live. “The summary has come to an end.”