Alisson on how Liverpool helped him through the “most trying time of his life”

Alisson Becker has revealed the major factor that persuaded him to commit his career to Liverpool.

On Wednesday, the Brazil goalkeeper extended his stay at Anfield until 2027 by signing a new long-term contract at the Reds’ Evian training camp.

The Reds were desperate to secure the most expensive goalkeeper in club history, and their proactive pursuit of retaining their top players this summer has continued with the signings of Fabinho and Trent Alexander-Arnold to new contracts.

When the club made it clear that they wanted to extend his contract, the 28-year-old revealed he didn’t hesitate to commit what should be his prime years of his career to Anfield, and in the full transcript of his interview with Liverpoolfc.com, he revealed the key feature that made it an easy decision for him.

After winning the Champions League and Premier League in his first two seasons with Liverpool, the 2020/21 season was a tumultuous one for Alisson, with the Reds' hard-won domestic title paled into insignificance in February when the Brazilian suffered the personal tragedy of his father's death in a drowning accident.

Alisson stated, “There were a lot of problems, a lot of injuries, awful moments for everyone.”

“The globe was in a more tough condition, but things are hopefully improving now.

“I know it was difficult for everyone, but I believe we handled everything well. We stayed together as a team on and off the field.

“I went through a really tough time in my life, perhaps the most painful time of my life, and I felt the affection of everyone here at the club.

"I went through a really tough time in my life, perhaps the most painful time of my life, and I felt the affection of everyone here at the club.

"I felt this from everyone on my side, and it gave me the strength to keep going, to keep working hard, to keep practicing, to keep playing at a high level. I believe the last ten games were crucial in regaining our place in the Champions League. Finishing third was not what we had hoped for at the start of the season."