Alisson exposes what Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp did during the halftime break and claims a penalty.

Alisson Becker believes the decision to overturn Atletico Madrid’s penalty was correct, and he praised Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s half-time teamtalk as “maestro.”

With a dramatic 3-2 Champions League triumph at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday night, the Reds extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 21 games, their greatest in more than 32 years.

With 12 minutes remaining, Mohamed Salah scored the game-winning penalty, albeit Atletico was awarded a penalty of their own minutes later after referee Daniel Siebert ruled replacement Diogo Jota fouled Jose Gimenez.

The judgement was overturned following consultation with VAR, much to the chagrin of Atletico manager Diego Simeone.

“I was fairly sure it wasn’t a penalty,” Alisson stated.

“I had good vision right away and went immediately to the referee to tell him because the referee doesn’t always have good vision” (view).

“In my opinion, the VAR checked it thoroughly and in a positive manner. You have the photos, you have a better understanding, and the referee made an excellent choice.

“It wasn’t easy; there was a lot of pressure from supporters and adversaries alike, but I believe it was the right decision.”

Salah and Naby Keita had given Liverpool a 2-0 lead after 13 minutes, only for Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann to score twice before the break.

After a half-time break, Griezmann was sent off for a high boot on Roberto Firmino, and Klopp replaced Keita with Fabinho.

Alisson feels the modifications and comments of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp helped his team earn their first win away from home against Spanish opposition in over a decade and move five points clear at the top of Group B.

“I feel the boss is a genius when it comes to saying the correct things at the right time,” the goalie remarked.

“I believe he got us back into the game in the locker room, and our mindset improved a little bit in the second half.”

“It’s not easy when you’re up 2-0 and then you drop a goal and you realize what you’re up against.”

