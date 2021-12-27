Alison Hammond has been dubbed a “goddess” as she debuts her new look.

Alison Hammond is best known for her job as a presenter on ITV’s This Morning, having first gained prominence in 2002 as a contestant on Big Brother.

By altering her diet and beginning an exercise program, the 46-year-old has shed a significant amount of weight.

The presenter confessed she weighed 20 stone at her heaviest and resolved to lose weight.

According to the Daily Express, she joined WW and is now an ambassador for the organization.

Alison has shared a series of photos with her Instagram followers, showcasing various appearances over the previous year.

Alison is dressed in black sequins and has her hair pulled back into a sleek high ponytail at the start of the “reel.”

In the background, the ” This Morning ” logo may be seen.

It’s a different style for the TV personality, who generally wears her hair down with curls framing her face and dresses with a pop of color.

Instagram

A number of selfies, as well as photographs of Alison looking quite gorgeous at various events, are included in the post.

She captioned the photo as follows: “Twelve months! I thought that was sweet, but I’m going to delete it later. Greetings on Boxing Day!!” Model and friend Lisa Snowdon, the host of This Morning, simply posted five heart emojis.

Messages from Alison’s fans have also been left.

“You’re beautiful,” fatgirlonamish commented.

“Don’t delete, it’s a beautiful reel, lots of lovely memories, and you look divine x,” lady lu oxo remarked.

remarked ballantynesian “You can see how much weight you’ve lost. Alison, keep being a positive motivator – fantastic job…. By the way, your reddish skin is wonderful.” “You’re a goddess, I adore you,” Zuzanakarasekov replied.