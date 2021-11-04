Alison Hammond delights fans by sharing a rare photograph of her ex-husband in a proud son update.

Alison Hammond delighted followers by sharing a rare photo of her ex-husband.

The This Morning host will walk the red carpet for the Pride of Britain Awards tonight.

The 46-year-old was joined at the ceremony by her 16-year-old son, Aidan, to honor the accomplishments of a group of generous people who aided those in need this year.

Alison took advantage of a TikTok trend to post a video of her son posing at the ceremony, as well as photos of his pleased parents.

She cracked a joke: “Aidan is unmistakably present! I’m not sure where that assurance comes from.” Instagram Alison’s ex-husband, Noureddine Boufaied, is the first person visible in the video, which she shared with her 977k Instagram followers.

Fans filled the comments section with admiration for her son’s proud post.

As one user put it: “I’m amazed at how much he’s matured! Also, he’s quite attractive.” Sarah continued, ” “What a great, handsome boy he is, and it’s all thanks to you, his wonderful mother! I adore both of you.” “Like mother, like son,” Bobie said, “beautiful and hilarious.” “So grown up and handsome looking – proud parents with good reason,” said another. “Very handsome chap!” Hannah said. “Beautiful like his mother,” Rebecca said.