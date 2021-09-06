Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain makes a “weird” Liverpool admission and shows unhappiness with his injury.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has expressed his dissatisfaction with his injury-prone image at Liverpool, but he acknowledges that he must make a significant contribution this season under Jurgen Klopp.

When the Reds return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon at Leeds United, Oxlade-Chamberlain is among a group of players pushing for a starting spot in midfield.

The 28-year-ambitions old’s to stay a regular at Anfield have been hampered by cruciate ligament damage in April 2018, which forced him to miss a year, and then a separate knee ailment that kept him out for the first three months of last season.

Despite this, Oxlade-Chamberlain has made over 100 games for the Reds, 30 of which came in the Premier League when they won the title in 2019/20, and he believes this season will be crucial.

“I don’t think I’ve had a lot of injuries,” he remarked.

“However, the ones I’ve had have been significant and have kept me out for extended periods of time, which I believe leads some people to believe I’m constantly injured. That’s a bit of a stumbling block.

“But, during those moments and the battle to prove myself and everything, I’ve had to remind myself that, at this point in my career, I’m still blessed enough to be at a wonderful football club like Liverpool and how lucky I am to still be in this atmosphere, competing at this level.

“This season, I feel like it’s critical for me to go out and accomplish something really good — hopefully on an individual level, but also for the team.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain began the season opener against Norwich City, although he was unavailable for the following week’s victory against Burnley due to the birth of his first child.

Harvey Elliott, who had made an impression against the Clarets, kept his spot in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea, while Oxlade-Chamberlain sat on the bench.

Elliott’s emergence serves as a reminder to the former Arsenal man that he is now among Liverpool’s senior players.

“To be truthful, I still regard myself as the same age as Harvey!” stated Oxlade-Chamberlain to liverpoolfc.com.

