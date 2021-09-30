Aldi’s SpecialBuy velvet shell chair is nearly identical to Oliver Bonas’ version, except it costs £285 less.

Aldi has developed a pink velvet recliner that looks like a fancy version but costs a fraction of the price.

Aldi is known for having a large range of products, including food and beverages, as well as outdoor furniture, toys, beauty products, and more.

Its SpecialBuy selection is unrivaled, with buyers eagerly anticipating what they will find each Thursday and Sunday.

Shoppers at Home Bargains look for the ‘amazing’ £10 Pink Stuff cleaning product.

This time, the discount shop has unveiled its Shell Accent Chair, which is nearly identical to one presently available from luxury brand Oliver Bonas but costs £285 less.

Aldi’s chair, which is only available online, has a modern design with gold legs and a shell form. It’ll set you back £109.99.

The chair comes in three colors: blue, pink, and grey.

The designer brand Oliver Bonas offers a different version for £395.

Oliver Bonas’ Flora Scalloped Velvet Armchair has a similar shell-shaped pattern with gold legs.

Aldi’s chair, according to the product descriptions, is slightly smaller. The front of the Olvier Bonas chair is also scalloped, although the Aldi chair is not.

Oliver Bonas’ version costs £395, while Aldi’s version costs £109.99.

The Aldi chair can be found here, while the Oliver Bonas version can be found here.