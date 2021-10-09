Aldi makes a significant shift to all of its UK stores by offering gift cards for the first time.

Aldi has unveiled its first ever gift card in the United Kingdom, allowing customers to purchase them for friends and family in time for the holidays.

This will be fantastic news for many Aldi customers who shop there frequently for food, drinks, and SpecialBuys.

Customers can choose a gift card value of up to £500, making it the ideal present for someone you don’t know what to get for Christmas.

Plastic gift cards are found in the card department of all retailers and are activated at the cash register by the customer. The recipient of the gift card can use it at any Aldi contactless checkout.

“The Aldi gift card is the perfect present for any Aldi fan, whether it goes towards their food shopping or that must-have item from our SpecialBuys section,” Julie Ashfield, Aldi’s MD of buying, told The Grocer. “We hope customers appreciate giving Aldi as a gift to friends and family.” Aldi was awarded the cheapest supermarket in the UK and the nation’s lowest-priced supermarket in The Grocer 33 earlier this week.