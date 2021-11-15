Alberto Aquilani sends a message to Liverpool fans and discusses a possible comeback to the club in an exclusive interview.

“He has the potential to be one of the finest in the world.” He’s had a string of bad luck with injuries, but I feel he’ll thrive in England.” When Alberto Aquilani moved to Liverpool in the summer of 2009, he received the highest accolades from his former Roma captain, the famous Francesco Totti.

However, injuries and a dismal season for the Reds in general lost the Italian the chance to live up to such promises during his first season at Anfield.

Even yet, there were some highlights. The midfielder has been particularly impressive in the second half of the season, scoring in a Europ