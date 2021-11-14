Alberto Aquilani admits he didn’t want to join Liverpool and explains the true story behind the £20 million deal.

“A lot of people say I was a flop because they paid too much money and never played me.

“They’re correct. That’s correct. But there was a lot going on behind the scenes.” Alberto Aquilani has no illusions about his future at Liverpool.

The Reds paid £20 million to sign the Italian from AS Roma in the summer of 2009, following Xabi Alonso’s £30 million move to Real Madrid.

Rafa Benitez had to wait until the end of October to use the midfielder since he was injured at the time of the transfer.

However, Aquilani’s time on Merseyside will inevitably come to an end after being thrown into a team in disarray.