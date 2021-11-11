‘Ain’t losing,’ says Steven Gerrard, who is backing Aston Villa to put a stop to the Chelsea-Manchester United rivalry.

Liverpool fans are hoping that Steven Gerrard’s appointment as Aston Villa’s head coach would end a long-running controversy.

Gerrard is taking on his first Premier League job following a successful spell in Scotland, and he will be eager to make an impression in England’s top level.

There’s no doubting the 41-year-ability old’s as a player; the question now is whether he can achieve the same success as a manager.

During his time at Liverpool, Gerrard was frequently likened to Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes as the trio competed for titles in the early 2000s.

With so many fans divided on who was the better player, the debate has raged on as each player has advanced into management.

Lampard had a successful first season in charge of Derby County in 2018/19, but the club fell short at the final hurdle after losing to Aston Villa in the Championship play-off final.

His dream move to Chelsea lasted only 18 months before he was fired and replaced by Thomas Tuchel in January of this year.

Scholes’ managerial track record is by far the least remarkable of the three players, with his sole full-time job ending in disaster.

In February 2019, the former Manchester United midfielder took over at League Two side Oldham Athletic, but left a month later following only one win in seven games and a strained relationship with the club’s owner.

Gerrard has perhaps had the greatest impact in this area, impressing in his job with Liverpool’s under-18s before returning to Rangers to complete a rebuild.

Liverpool fans have reacted to the announcement of Villa’s appointment by claiming that the Reds legend has already won the player debate between Lampard and Scholes and can now prove he is also the superior manager.

According to recent rumours, Norwich City is considering hiring Lampard as their new manager, which means Gerrard might face off against his former England teammate in the Premier League once more.