Ahead of a major regulatory change, novice drivers have been warned.

Learner drivers will not be required to know how to change gears in the event of a driving shift.

Gears are only relevant in manual cars, and since fuel and diesel cars will be banned in 2030, the gearbox will apparently become obsolete, with only automated cars being used.

Autonomous vehicles are already being used by certain younger drivers who are still learning the ropes.

According to Edmund King, president of the Automobile Association, the all-electric vehicle (EV) trend is already underway, and new drivers will not need to learn how to shift gears.

"The world of automobiles is changing," he remarked.