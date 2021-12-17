Against Newcastle United, Liverpool players rated Jordan Henderson as great and six others as good.

Shelvey’s opening was rooted to the spot, but Saint-Maximin was denied by a fine save. I spent the second half of the game watching.

The first half was relatively quiet, with few opportunities to overlap due to Newcastle’s deep defense, but the second half provided a little more space, and the third half rocketed.

In the first half, there were few defensive concerns, but they were unable to press into midfield too regularly. Newcastle was kept at bay by Alisson. He was tasked with tracking down the dangerous Saint-Maximin and stayed focused on his mission, gaining confidence in both his passing and physical abilities.

Passing isn’t always on point, and opportunities to get byline are limited, as they are for Alexander-Arnold, before the break before some more progressive play.

Supposedly filling in for Fabinho in defensive midfield, but he was frequently the man probing Newcastle’s defense in the first half and was solid after that. Booked.

Loose passes set up Shelvey’s opener and nearly a second for Saint-Maximin, and there wasn’t much of a threat with distribution in the first half, but it got a lot better after the break. Subbed.

First quarter was sparsely populated, but there were hints of life with one surging run and then a good ball over the top for Salah. After the break, I became more involved. Subbed.

Destroyed Lewis was on there to knock in the second goal before the Newcastle player left injured, but he was more wasteful in possession in the second half. Subbed.

Drew Dubravka’s save and shot into the side-netting before equalizing at the second attempt. Late in the game, a line block thwarted the attack.

Salah scored a rebound after digging out the cross for the equalizer. Dubravka denied in the second half.

The Brazilian is back, and he may claim credit for Alexander-thunderbolt. Arnold’s

With one fantastic pass, Mane is released and a shot is saved, it’s a great cameo.

