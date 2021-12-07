Against AC Milan, Liverpool players such as Ibrahima Konate and Oxlade-Chamberlain performed admirably.

When faced with a tricky parry for Milan’s opener, Kessie came up with a superb stop late in the game while captaining for the evening.

Aside from a few errant passes, there were glimpses of a solid working relationship with Salah down the right side. When pushed further forward, he performed admirably. Subbed.

One good covering challenge, and he was as cool as ever in everything he did, including a turn inside his own area that made two Milan players look dumb.

Dealt with Ibrahimovic with ease, read the game well, and stepped up from the backline when needed. Much, much better.

Won a right wing battle with Milan constantly targeting his wing in the first half, and had an easier time after the break.

In the intimidating San Siro surroundings, he was completely unfazed and began to assert himself more towards half-time. During the second half, he was having a great time.

Attempting to push forward from midfield, he fired off a number of shots, one of which led to the equalizer. It’s quite impressive.

From a midfield position, there was some fine pressure, but they were at fault when they failed to clear a corner for the opener. When pushed to the front for the final half-hour, it’s better. Subbed.

Clearly in second gear, but still causing issues when on the ball, and beautifully taking the equalizer. Subbed.

After some fantastic footwork, we got one shot away, but we didn’t hold the ball up enough in the first half. As the game continued, he improved and became more of a threat by taking his goal really well. Subbed.

Put himself about as usual in the first half, but was a bit erratic in possession until becoming more of a menace and forcing Tomori into a mistake for Liverpool’s second goal. Subbed.

The Guinean makes a welcome comeback, with some nice touches.

Following an injury, minutes have been logged at right-back.

One more appearance in Liverpool.

The 18-year-old forward makes his professional debut. What a turning point.

The youthful right-back gets another chance to play.