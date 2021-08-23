After Xherdan Shaqiri’s departure, Divock Origi could be the key to the next Liverpool move.

When Xherdan Shaqiri joined Liverpool, he understood precisely what he was getting himself into.

Before making his competitive debut in August 2018, he declared, “Nothing is impossible for me.” “We have the ability to be anyone or anything we want to be. I believe we have the ability to win anything in the world.

“It needs to be our goal to compete with the best and to go out on the pitch against whoever we are playing in the hopes of winning and dominating the game. Our goal is to win as many championships as we can.”

Shaqiri was proven correct in just two years, winning the Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup.

After making just 10 appearances in the last two seasons, the Switzerland international has agreed to join Lyon in a £9.5 million transfer.

And he might well be the key to unlocking the Reds’ next generation – and next signing – accidentally.

Part of Shaqiri’s wish to depart was allowed because Liverpool did not want to obstruct Harvey Elliott’s path to the first team.

Last season, Liverpool had planned to keep Elliott in the senior team until it became evident that Xherdan Shaqiri would not be leaving after declining a transfer before the October deadline.

Instead, Elliott spent the most of the season on loan with Blackburn Rovers in the Championship, where he gained valuable first-team experience and battle-hardened.

In recent appearances, Shaqiri has been deployed at a midfield role, something he has excelled in throughout the preseason. And it was from there that the 18-year-old starred on his Premier League debut against Burnley on Saturday, most notably when he played a key role in Sadio Mane’s match-winning second goal.

Following Kaide Gordon’s outstanding summer, Liverpool intend to give the 16-year-old the same opportunities Elliott had two years ago in the League Cup and FA Cup.

Since a result, there is no genuine need for Jurgen Klopp to add to his team, as he has previously stated that he is well-supplied in terms of numbers. Previously, more players were moved on.