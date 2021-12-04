After Wolves’ triumph, Andy Robertson wonderfully encapsulates Liverpool fans’ feelings towards Divock Origi.

Following his injury-time winner against Wolves on Saturday, Andy Robertson praised Liverpool attacker Divock Origi.

After Chelsea’s defeat to West Ham United earlier in the day, the Reds dominated possession at Molineux but squandered a slew of chances and appeared to be on the verge of squandering the chance to go top of the Premier League.

However, Origi scored with almost the final kick of the game to give Jurgen Klopp’s team three vital points in the title fight.

The victory put the Reds a point ahead of Thomas Tuchel’s side, albeit Manchester City has now taken over the top spot, and Robertson celebrated on Twitter.

“WOW!” he said on Twitter. It’s an unbelievable sensation. It was a squabble, but that’s why we always fight till the very end.

“P.S. One of these days, I’ll take my grandkids to see the Divock Origi statue. WHAT A MAN.”

With two goals in Liverpool’s amazing Champions League semi-final victory against Barcelona in 2019 – before scoring the critical second against Tottenham Hotspur in the final – Origi has already carved himself into Liverpool legend.

Despite being a bit part player at Anfield during his time there, the Belgian will be essential for the Reds in January when Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah go for the African Cup of Nations.

Origi has four goals in nine games this season, and Liverpool will undoubtedly require his services throughout the grueling festive period, which will undoubtedly determine which team wins the title.

The Reds’ next match comes in the Champions League on Tuesday against AC Milan.

With his club already qualified for the last 16 as group winners, Klopp may elect to rest the most of his starting lineup and give fringe players a chance to shine.