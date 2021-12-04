After Wolves’ last-minute win, Liverpool fans all say the same thing: ‘An omen.’

Following Liverpool’s last-gasp victory over Wolves, supporters have seen a possible omen for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

In the 94th minute, Divock Origi latched on to Mohamed Salah’s cutback and fired the ball past Jose Sa to earn Jurgen Klopp’s team a potentially crucial three points.

Liverpool had received excellent news earlier in the day when Chelsea were defeated 3-2 by West Ham United.

The Reds were able to get ahead of Thomas Tuchel’s team as a result of this.

The dramatic manner of Origi’s strike, on the other hand, drew comparisons to Liverpool’s title-winning season in 2019/20.

Another trip to the West Midlands in November 2019, this time to face Aston Villa, giving supporters hope that the Reds could win their first Premier League title.

At Villa Park, Trezeguet had given the home side the lead in the first half, but Roberto Firmino’s equalizer was disallowed for offside.

Despite applying relentless pressure, Andy Robertson did not head Liverpool level until the 87th minute, when he met Sadio Mane’s cross at the far post.

Mane was involved again in the 94th minute, as he flicked the ball past Tom Heaton from Trent Alexander-corner, Arnold’s emulating Origi’s winner.

After 11 games, Liverpool had pulled six points clear of Manchester City, with the title battle looking to be tighter this time around.