After withdrawing from the Japan squad, Takumi Minamino presents Liverpool with a new injury issue.

Liverpool have been dealt another injury blow when Takumi Minamino was forced to withdraw from the Japan camp due to a knock.

Minamino had left the national team “due to an injury,” according to the Japan Football Association, and would not play in Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier against China.

Despite joining Japan earlier this week, the Reds midfielder did not play in their 1-0 loss to Oman on Thursday.

A statement from the Japan FA said, “Midfielder Takumi Minamino (Liverpool FC) has been withdrawn from the team owing to an injury at SAMURAI BLUE, which is active for the Asian final qualifying (Road to Qatar) China national team encounter.”

“As soon as other convened players to replace Minamino are determined, we will notify you.”

Despite the fact that Minamino’s injury is not serious, it gives Jurgen Klopp a concern as he also saw Roberto Firmino hurt during Liverpool’s recent 2-2 tie with Chelsea at Anfield.

Liverpool is yet to provide a complete update on the Brazilian’s health.

Due to the injury, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah are left with only Divock Origi as a backup, with many Liverpool fans believing the club failed to reinforce their forward line during the summer transfer window.

Minamino joined to Anfield in January 2020 to much excitement, with his £7.25 million deal considered a steal.

However, after impressing in the Champions League with Austria, he struggled to maintain his form in England.

Minamino has only made 31 appearances for Liverpool since his arrival, scoring four goals and assisting twice, and spent the second half of last season on loan at Southampton.

Minamino was loaned to the south coast on deadline day in February, when Jurgen Klopp gave him permission to depart in quest of greater playing time.

However, the Japan international struggled with consistency throughout his time with Southampton, scoring twice in his first two outings before losing form towards the end of the season.

Despite being linked with a move away from Liverpool in the summer, the forward remained with the club and. “The summary has come to an end.”