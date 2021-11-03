After weaving in and out of traffic, a van leaves the driver ‘terrified.’

On camera, a van driver swerved in and out of cars on a bend, which was scary to witness.

A white van was filmed speeding and driving on the wrong side of the road to overtake traffic in the Heswall district of Wirral yesterday, according to footage published online (Tuesday, November 2).

At 12:19 p.m., an incident occurred on Barnston Road between Heswall and Thingwall, which was caught on camera.

“I was turning left out of Whitfield Lane and there was plenty of space for me to pull out… if he had done the speed limit,” the driver of the car that took the film, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Washington Newsday.

“However, he came right up my back end and started honking and being rude because he was going much above the speed limit.

“Only then did he shoot around the outside of me, almost colliding with a car on the other side of the road, causing me to swerve a little.”

The driver’s passenger then got out her phone and started filming the other driver’s antics.

The van driver “terrified” the car’s passengers, according to the driver, who was traveling with another woman and two children, ages two and four.

“It makes you upset because our daughter was in the car and it was an accident waiting to happen, so it was quite frightening to observe,” she added.

The video, which was shared on a Wirral Facebook page, has gotten a lot of attention.

In the video’s comments area, over 120 people expressed their surprise.

“I saw this earlier on,” one individual added. On Bidston Hill, it was behind me.

“I made a right into Upton Village, and he continued on the Upton bypass, taking over two cars” (one a learner).

“He was on the opposite side of the road and narrowly avoided a head-on collision with a car approaching him.

“Then I almost hit the poor learner’s car.”