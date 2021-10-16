After Watford’s win, Mohamed Salah admits to scoring for Liverpool and compliments two other players.

Mohamed Salah has stated that he can’t tell the difference between his two recent individual displays against Manchester City and Watford.

The 29-year-old produced a moment of magic in the Reds’ 2-2 draw with Pep Guardiola’s side at Anfield a fortnight ago, and he left supporters stunned once more today in the 5-0 win.

Salah wriggled his way past a slew of players in the box for both goals, sending defenders stumbling to the ground after being fooled by his footwork.

Craig Cathcart was caught off guard this time as the Egyptian altered course before blasting past Liverpool goalkeeper Ben Foster to put Liverpool four goals up.

“I don’t know which one was better, this one or the City one,” Salah said after the game when asked how this finish compared to his goal against City.

“Whenever I’m in the box, I try to pass the ball to someone who can score or score myself.” It’s always about the team, and the most important thing today was that we scored some terrific goals, with everyone up front contributing. Hopefully, we’ll be able to keep going in this direction.

“All of the goals were crucial, and Bobby did a fantastic job today by scoring a hat-trick, so congrats to him.” Sadio scored an excellent goal.” Salah is often regarded as the best player in the world on current form, and his performance tonight only bolstered this claim.

The Reds’ forward has now scored in each of his previous eight games for the club, and he is ripping away defenses every week.

Salah is satisfied with his performance but is unsure if he has reached the pinnacle of his abilities.

“I don’t know,” he responded, “I’m just trying.” “Sometimes I don’t have luck.” I’m just trying to contribute everything I’ve got. Sometimes I’m lucky, and sometimes I’m not. I’m feeling good right now because I’m scoring goals and helping my team win games, which is the most important thing.

“We’re hoping to win the league, but we also have to compete for the Champions League.” For a team like Liverpool, fighting for everything is crucial.”