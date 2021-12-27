After Virgil van Dijk’s return to Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp sets an example for January transfers.

Following an ACL injury that kept him out for the majority of last season, Jurgen Klopp believes Virgil van Dijk is back to his best.

Before testing positive for Covid-19 earlier this month, the Dutchman had returned to team training in time for pre-season and had been an ever-present for the Reds in the Premier League this season.

Following a period of isolation, the 30-year-old is back in training and ready to play Leicester City on Wednesday.

Klopp is relieved that he has Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, and Joe Gomez at his disposal to manage Van Dijk’s game time as necessary.

“(He’s been) fantastic, fantastic. “May it go on for a long time,” the German told reporters.

“Obviously, the rehab went incredibly well, and he returned in great shape.”

“He was in desperate need of some rhythm, and he got it. He’s definitely back to his best now.

“What helps us a lot, and what helps him a lot, is that we have options around so we don’t have to push him through when his body is telling him he wants to take a break.”

“That is extremely beneficial, and that explains why the situation is so favorable.”

Liverpool confirmed the club-record signing of Van Dijk from Southampton four years ago today, with the Netherlands captain coming in a £75 million deal after the Reds were unsuccessful in their attempt to sign him the previous summer.

Klopp highlighted his preferred set of circumstances if he were to go into the transfer market mid-season while explaining the influence the centre-back has made at Anfield.

“Obviously, Virgil’s arrival was a watershed moment in our history,” he remarked. “He’s a great example of how a winter transfer works.”

“I believe a winter transfer is effective when you wanted to sign a player the summer before or after anyhow.”

“That was the predicament. We had hoped to see Virgil this summer. We were unable to complete the transfer due to a variety of factors, but we attempted it again in the winter and were successful.

“It was a pivotal day for us, and it changed everything for us because of his combo with Joel and Dejan.”

