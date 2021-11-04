After viewing Liverpool’s performance, Rio Ferdinand admits to Manchester United that they’ll never get there.

Following Jurgen Klopp’s side’s 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid, Rio Ferdinand highlighted the disparity in class between Liverpool and Manchester United.

With a convincing win over 10-man Atletico Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday night, the Reds earned their place in the Champions League last-16.

The Reds’ unbeaten record to the season was extended to 16 games thanks to goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane.

United, on the other hand, still has a lot of work to do to qualify from their group after a last-gasp 2-2 draw with Atalanta on Tuesday.

After being defeated 5-0 by the Reds two weeks ago, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team are now five points behind the Reds and seven points off the top spot in the Premier League.

However, Ferdinand believes that both sides’ results in Europe this week underscored the current disparity between the two clubs.

“I think looking at the difference with United’s game yesterday simply shows the disparity of the game,” he remarked. This is a squad that is completely in charge.

“They’re in complete control of every circumstance, and sure, they’re on a tremendous streak, an unbeaten run, but it’s dominating games and really turning up the intensity, utilising the fans, and having that total control.”

“Today was chaos, and I was trying to get to a place of control, but I never got there.”

“[Liverpool’s six-game loss last season] Would’ve crushed their pride,” Ferdinand remarked on BT Sport. I believe it would have harmed a few people.

Trent Alexander Arnold, for example, only knew about coming in and winning at Liverpool. He’s always been known as a success at that club, having won the Champions League and the league in the early stages of his career.

“He hasn’t grasped the concept of losing yet.” After a season like that, egos start to crumble, which is natural, and that would’ve had a cascade effect throughout the group.

“Then it reconfigures, ‘we’re here,’ and there’s a shift.” The mentality has returned to go out and win, demonstrating that the culture he has established at that club is correct.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”