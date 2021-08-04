After two guys were seen acting’suspiciously,’ residents were advised to lock their car doors.

After two men were seen acting “suspiciously” on a Merseyside street, residents are being advised to keep their cars locked and guarded.

Following concerns over the weekend of two guys “acting suspiciously about vehicles” on Belvedere Road, Newton-Le-Willows, police community support officers (PCSOs) sent letters to householders on Tuesday, August 2.

Residents in Merseyside are being reminded to lock and secure their vehicles, check that windows and sunroofs are closed, and take all valuables with them, according to Merseyside Police.

Residents were also informed about the tactics criminals can use to get entry to their vehicles, as well as what they might do to deter them.

On its Facebook page, St Helens Police issued a list of reminders to homeowners, urging them to report any suspicious behavior.

“Today PCSO’s have issued letters to householders following concerns over the weekend of two guys acting suspiciously around vehicles on Belvedere Road, Newton-Le-Willows,” states the post on the St Helens Police Facebook page.

“This is a friendly reminder for locals to:

When your vehicle’s engine is running, never leave it alone. Not only is this a traffic violation, but offenders often keep an eye out for an opportunity.

Always keep your vehicle locked and secure. Make sure the windows and sunroof are shut.

In your vehicle, never leave anything on show. Thieves are interested in mobile phones, coats, purses, satnavs, and CDs. Bring all of your possessions with you.

Never display your house or car keys near a door or window.

Keys can be snatched through open windows and letterboxes by criminals. To prevent a signal interference device from being utilized to obtain entry to your vehicle, consider utilizing a signal blocker pouch for your keys. If you’d like a signal blocker pouch, please contact your local PCSO, and we’ll see what we can do to send one to you.

Parking in well-lit places is recommended, as is considering where you’ll be parking during the day if you’ll be there until after dark. During the hours of darkness, the area may appear to be quite different. Parking in the farthest corner of the parking lot, away from other vehicles, may put you and your vehicle at risk.

“Please notify us if there are any.”

“The summary comes to an end.”