After two cannabis fields were raided on the same street, a teen was detained.

Two cannabis fields were discovered on the same street in Wavertree, leading to the arrest of a teenage teenager.

Officers were making inquiries on Alderson Road at 9.30 a.m. yesterday (Tuesday) when they noted a strong odor of cannabis coming from a domestic address, as well as suspicious activities.

They gained admission and discovered a cannabis plantation with over 40 plants inside, as well as growing equipment.

READ MORE: Both a father and a son have been charged with a £4.7 million fraud.

On suspicion of cannabis manufacture, a 17-year-old kid from Gillingham, Kent, was arrested. He was released under investigation pending the outcome of the investigation.

Officers then raided a second property on Alderson Road, where they discovered 60 cannabis plants spread across two rooms.

“Thanks to our eagle-eyed officers, two big cannabis farms are no longer putting the community at risk of fire and flood, as well as violence and criminal exploitation,” said Matt Brown, who leads the Cannabis Dismantling Team.

“As our investigations continue, the arrested man is being investigated.

“No law-abiding citizen wants to live close to such death hazards, so we do everything we can to make the streets safer while also ensuring that the equipment we employ raises funds for local community programs.

“Keep your eyes, ears, and noses open for indicators of cannabis cultivation near your home or workplace, and we’ll keep taking action. All information aids our job, so let us know and we’ll be there.”

Please call @MerPolCC, 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 if you have any information regarding suspected drug manufacture in your area.

Visit for the most up-to-date information and breaking headlines.

Follow us on Twitter – the official Liverpool ECHO account – for real-time updates.

We’re also on – the Liverpool ECHO’s must-see news, features, videos, and photos throughout the day.