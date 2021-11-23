After they have sex, a caregiver stabs a man 12 times in a homophobic rage.

After they had sex, a caregiver stabbed another guy 12 times while saying “I’m not f***ing homosexual.”

At the man’s flat, Stephen Taylor and the victim, who The Washington Newsday has chosen not to name, had sex.

Taylor, 24, became enraged when the victim came to a halt and refused to perform a sex act on her.

Taylor, who claimed self-defense, was found guilty of wounding but not of wounding with intent.

He denied using homophobic slurs before his sentencing and argued that his victim had hit him with a bottle first.

But as a judge dismissed his claims, he sobbed and tore off his electronic tag, hurling it across the courtroom.

On June 4 of last year, the victim, a mental health nurse, went out for drinks with friends at a residence in Wirral.

Taylor entered, presented himself as “Tyson,” and stated that he worked in a nursing home, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

A friend told the victim that Taylor was “straight,” and during a conversation with Taylor, the victim revealed that he was gay.

Before Taylor messaged him on Snapchat to say he’d forgotten his phone charger, the man took a taxi home.

The victim paid for Taylor to catch a taxi to his flat, and he came in for a drink at 3 a.m., according to prosecutor Neil Bisarya.

Mr Bisarya said Taylor “leant over and grabbed his penis” as they were drinking gin.

“Bloody hell Tyson, what are you doing?” the victim allegedly said. “Don’t you want a little fun?” Taylor replied. “You’re straight, I’m homosexual,” the man said, and they laughed it off, only for Taylor to try it again.

Taylor kissed the victim, who returned and allowed Taylor to perform a sex act on him, according to Mr Bisarya, and then they went to his bedroom for intercourse.

Taylor wanted to have intercourse in a different method, which the victim indicated was “not his thing,” according to the court.

They went back to the lounge and continued to drink until the victim refused to perform a sex act on Taylor.

Taylor allegedly attacked Mr Bisarya in the chest with a knife, according to Mr Bisarya. “The summary has come to an end.”